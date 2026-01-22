Valentin Vacherot: Monaco's Tennis Trailblazer at the Australian Open

Valentin Vacherot from Monaco cemented his status as a rising tennis star by reaching the third round of the Australian Open, marking a historic achievement for his nation. Last year's breakthrough ATP Masters victory in Shanghai was not a standalone feat, as Vacherot continues his impressive trajectory in global tennis.

The 27-year-old Vacherot, now ranked 31st in the world, has showcased his skills in Melbourne by defeating Rinky Hijikata. Previously, he stunned tennis fans by defeating his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, to secure his first ATP title and climb the world rankings from outside the top 200 into the top 40.

Vacherot remains focused on the game ahead, expressing excitement about facing American eighth seed Ben Shelton. Their upcoming match represents another opportunity for Vacherot to compete against top-tier talent, a challenge he eagerly anticipates given their shared history in the U.S. college tennis circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)