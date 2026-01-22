Left Menu

Wawrinka's Epic Comeback: A Grand Goodbye at Australian Open

Stan Wawrinka staged a thrilling comeback to reach the Australian Open's third round, overcoming Arthur Gea in a five-set marathon. The 40-year-old, who plans to retire in 2026, expressed gratitude for fan support as he aims to make the most of his final participation in the tournament.

Stan Wawrinka lived up to his formidable reputation with a breathtaking performance in his final Australian Open on Thursday. The three-time Grand Slam champion secured a triumphant 4-6 6-3 3-6 7-5 7-6(10-3) victory against France's Arthur Gea to advance to the third round at Melbourne Park.

Receiving a wildcard entry, Wawrinka became the first player aged 40 or above to reach the third round of a Major since Ken Rosewall in 1978. Following an exhausting four-hour and 33-minute match, Wawrinka acknowledged the energetic support of the crowd, marking this tourney as his last down under.

From the tense opening exchanges to a decisive fifth set, the Swiss star displayed his iconic resilience, eventually overpowering Gea. His spirited performance leaves fans eagerly anticipating his next steps at his 75th Grand Slam title quest, sparking hopes for a festive conclusion to his illustrious career.

