Jannik Sinner Dominates Duckworth to Cruise into Australian Open Third Round

In a commanding performance, Jannik Sinner outplayed home favorite James Duckworth 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, to secure his place in the third round of the Australian Open.

The Italian world number two displayed remarkable form at Rod Laver Arena, swiftly dispatching his opponent with a blend of power and precision. The victory marked Sinner's 27th consecutive win against Australian players on the tour, a streak undisturbed since his last loss to Duckworth in 2021.

Demonstrating dominance from the baseline, Sinner, who has not lost a set in 12 matches, attributed his success to rigorous preparation. With an impending matchup against American Eliot Spizzirri, Sinner remains focused on extending his impressive performance streak.

