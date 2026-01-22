Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Dominates Duckworth to Cruise into Australian Open Third Round

Jannik Sinner effortlessly defeated James Duckworth in the Australian Open to advance to the third round. The Italian world number two showcased exceptional control and power, as he maintained his winning streak against Australian players. Sinner will next face American Eliot Spizzirri.

In a commanding performance, Jannik Sinner outplayed home favorite James Duckworth 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, to secure his place in the third round of the Australian Open.

The Italian world number two displayed remarkable form at Rod Laver Arena, swiftly dispatching his opponent with a blend of power and precision. The victory marked Sinner's 27th consecutive win against Australian players on the tour, a streak undisturbed since his last loss to Duckworth in 2021.

Demonstrating dominance from the baseline, Sinner, who has not lost a set in 12 matches, attributed his success to rigorous preparation. With an impending matchup against American Eliot Spizzirri, Sinner remains focused on extending his impressive performance streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

