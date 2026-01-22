Real Madrid Tops the Financial League as Football Club Revenues Soar

Real Madrid has once again asserted its financial dominance in the world of football, emerging as the top-earning club for the 2024-25 season, according to Deloitte's Football Money League. The Spanish giants garnered 1.16 billion euros, becoming the only club to surpass 1 billion dollars in revenue in consecutive seasons.

Despite not securing the title in LaLiga or the Champions League, Real Madrid's revenue was buoyed by a 23% increase in commercial earnings, largely driven by merchandise sales and corporate partnerships. Meanwhile, English club Liverpool achieved its highest revenue in the Premier League, marking a significant milestone for the club.

The financial landscape revealed shifts among top clubs, with Manchester City dropping in rankings and Manchester United experiencing a notable decline to eighth place due to poor performance and early exits in competitions. Overall, the top 20 clubs achieved record revenue of 12.4 billion euros, a clear testament to the dynamic commercial and global appeal of football.

