Real Madrid Tops the Financial League as Football Club Revenues Soar

Real Madrid has been named the biggest-earning club for the 2024-25 season, leading Deloitte's Football Money League with revenue of 1.16 billion euros. Premier League club Liverpool generated the highest revenue in its league history. Meanwhile, revenue for the top 20 clubs rose by 11%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Madrid has once again asserted its financial dominance in the world of football, emerging as the top-earning club for the 2024-25 season, according to Deloitte's Football Money League. The Spanish giants garnered 1.16 billion euros, becoming the only club to surpass 1 billion dollars in revenue in consecutive seasons.

Despite not securing the title in LaLiga or the Champions League, Real Madrid's revenue was buoyed by a 23% increase in commercial earnings, largely driven by merchandise sales and corporate partnerships. Meanwhile, English club Liverpool achieved its highest revenue in the Premier League, marking a significant milestone for the club.

The financial landscape revealed shifts among top clubs, with Manchester City dropping in rankings and Manchester United experiencing a notable decline to eighth place due to poor performance and early exits in competitions. Overall, the top 20 clubs achieved record revenue of 12.4 billion euros, a clear testament to the dynamic commercial and global appeal of football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

