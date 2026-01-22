Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Transforming Meerut into a Sports Hub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the under-construction Major Dhyan Chand State Sports University, emphasizing the need to commence academic activities by May 31, 2026.

Adityanath remarked on the positive shift in India's sports mindset, aided by initiatives like 'Khelo India' and the 'Fit India Movement', which have invigorated youth participation.

With a focus on grassroots infrastructure, the state is enhancing sports facilities across districts. The university, spread over 100 acres and funded with Rs 450 crore, aims to deliver top-tier sports education and training.

