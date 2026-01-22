Left Menu

Adar Poonawalla's Bid for RCB: The Future of IPL Ownership

Adar Poonawalla plans a strong bid for IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Currently owned by United Spirits Ltd, valued at $105 million, RCB is exploring ownership change. Poonawalla's interest follows tragic events and speculations about RCB relocating home matches from Bengaluru. Competitors like Hombale Films are also interested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Adar Poonawalla is gearing up to place a strategic bid for IPL's Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking a significant phase in the ownership transition of the celebrated team. Poonawalla's announcement comes as enthusiasm is building around who will own the team next, with other key players, including movie production house Hombale Films, also expressing interest.

The Royal Challengers, reigning IPL champions and a fan favorite, are presently valued at $105 million according to Forbes India. Their current owners, United Spirits Ltd, a subsidiary of Diageo, initiated efforts to sell the team last November, emphasizing the asset's non-alignment with their primary business operations. A stampede during a victory celebration, which tragically claimed 11 lives in June, heightened the urgency to secure new ownership for RCB.

Speculations arise about RCB potentially shifting their home matches from Bengaluru to other cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Raipur. Despite improvements at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB management indicates unresolved concerns. Meanwhile, an official statement on Poonawalla's bid and potential competition from Hombale Films is awaited as the IPL 2026 approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

