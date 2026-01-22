Adar Poonawalla's Bid for RCB: The Future of IPL Ownership

Adar Poonawalla is gearing up to place a strategic bid for IPL's Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking a significant phase in the ownership transition of the celebrated team. Poonawalla's announcement comes as enthusiasm is building around who will own the team next, with other key players, including movie production house Hombale Films, also expressing interest.

The Royal Challengers, reigning IPL champions and a fan favorite, are presently valued at $105 million according to Forbes India. Their current owners, United Spirits Ltd, a subsidiary of Diageo, initiated efforts to sell the team last November, emphasizing the asset's non-alignment with their primary business operations. A stampede during a victory celebration, which tragically claimed 11 lives in June, heightened the urgency to secure new ownership for RCB.

Speculations arise about RCB potentially shifting their home matches from Bengaluru to other cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Raipur. Despite improvements at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB management indicates unresolved concerns. Meanwhile, an official statement on Poonawalla's bid and potential competition from Hombale Films is awaited as the IPL 2026 approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)