Injuries Shake Up South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad

South Africa's T20 World Cup preparations have hit a snag with injuries disrupting their squad lineup. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been roped in to replace the injured pair of Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira.

De Zorzi has been sidelined by a hamstring tear incurred during South Africa's tour of India. Meanwhile, Ferreira is out with a clavicle fracture sustained during the SA20 tournament.

The Proteas are also uncertain about David Miller's presence due to an adductor injury. While Rubin Hermann is set to fill in against the West Indies, Miller's World Cup participation hinges on progress in his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)