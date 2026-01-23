Major League Shifts: Coaches and Transfers Reshape Sports Landscape

In a bustling week for sports, several major teams announced crucial changes in their coaching staff. Jesse Minter is set to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens following John Harbaugh's departure, bringing his expertise from the Chargers. Similarly, Robert Saleh takes over the Tennessee Titans, aiming to end their losing streak.

Player movements are reshaping team rosters across leagues. The Minnesota Twins welcome back Taylor Rogers on a one-year deal, while the Texas Rangers strengthen their ranks with left-hander MacKenzie Gore from the Nationals. In a strategic move, the New York Red Bulls pursue goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, seeking stability in their lineup.

Tennis enthusiasts celebrated Novak Djokovic's impressive performance at the Australian Open, as he continues to showcase his dominance. Meanwhile, the MLS adjusts its transfer window to align with international schedules, marking a significant shift in league operations.