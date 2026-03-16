Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash: The Road to the FIDE Candidates Tournament

Viswanathan Anand discusses the upcoming FIDE Candidates tournament, highlighting the challenges R. Praggnanandhaa might face. With Cyprus as the host, top players like Caruana and Nakamura are contenders. Despite security concerns, the tournament promises to be competitive, with high stakes set for the world chess title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:05 IST
Chess Titans Clash: The Road to the FIDE Candidates Tournament
Viswanathan Anand
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary chess figure Viswanathan Anand has weighed in on the upcoming FIDE Candidates tournament, noting that Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa might have hit a temporary slowdown but is mentally preparing for the tests ahead.

The event will see eight top players, including Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, competing in Cyprus from March 28. The ultimate winner will earn the chance to challenge reigning world champion D. Gukesh for the title.

Concerns over security due to the Gulf conflict linger, but Cyprus remains a prime choice for its venue. FIDE promises an exceptional tournament, with India also featuring prominently in the women's category.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026