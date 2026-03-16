Chess Titans Clash: The Road to the FIDE Candidates Tournament

Legendary chess figure Viswanathan Anand has weighed in on the upcoming FIDE Candidates tournament, noting that Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa might have hit a temporary slowdown but is mentally preparing for the tests ahead.

The event will see eight top players, including Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, competing in Cyprus from March 28. The ultimate winner will earn the chance to challenge reigning world champion D. Gukesh for the title.

Concerns over security due to the Gulf conflict linger, but Cyprus remains a prime choice for its venue. FIDE promises an exceptional tournament, with India also featuring prominently in the women's category.