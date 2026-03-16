Clash of Titans: Rajya Sabha Elections in Bihar

The political temperature in Bihar soared on Monday as voting commenced for five Rajya Sabha seats, featuring a fierce contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Prominent figures such as BJP's national president Nitin Nabin and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were among those casting their ballots.

The NDA, aiming for a sweep, finds itself slightly short for the fifth seat and requires collaboration from opposition members to secure total dominance. RJD candidate Amarendra Dhari Singh banks on the support of five AIMIM MLAs and one from the BSP to clinch a victory, with party leader Tejashwi Yadav confident of their win.

Security measures are robust, ensuring the voting process remains smooth and orderly. The Grand Alliance, wary of potential poaching, safeguarded its MLAs in a hotel, while the NDA capitalized on strength-in-numbers, strategizing with its allies. The political outcome depends on the strength of legislative support, with the NDA's supremacy in assembly numbers hotly contested by the opposition's strategic maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)