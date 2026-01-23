Tennis Titans Shine on Sixth Day of Australian Open Extravaganza

In a day filled with high-stakes encounters at the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev delivered a stunning comeback from two sets down to overcome Hungary's Fabian Marozsan. The Russian needed three hours and 43 minutes to secure a spot in the tournament's last 16, setting up a clash against his American rival Learner Tien.

A tragic turn of events saw Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retire due to an apparent thigh injury, allowing Tommy Paul to advance with ease. Meanwhile, top seed Aryna Sabalenka showcased her mastery in tiebreaks, defeating Austria's Anastasia Potapova to continue her remarkable Grand Slam tiebreak streak.

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko rose to prominence by beating Clara Tauson, marking a significant milestone as the first Canadian to reach the Australian Open last 16 since 2015. The tournament continued to captivate with other key matches involving tennis luminaries like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff.

