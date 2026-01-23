Medvedev's Epic Comeback at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev pulled off a remarkable comeback victory at the Australian Open, overcoming a two-set deficit to defeat Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-7(5) 4-6 7-5 6-0 6-3 in an intense match on Friday. The win propels Medvedev into the last-16 where he will face Learner Tien, the young American who ousted him from the tournament last year.

Facing potential elimination after dropping the first two sets, the former world number one demonstrated his tenacity and skill. Drawing on his powerful serve, Medvedev orchestrated a dramatic turnaround, securing nine consecutive games en route to the deciding set.

In a gripping final set, both players traded breaks, but Medvedev eventually sealed the victory after an exhausting three-hour, 43-minute battle. The triumph marks an important milestone for Medvedev, who is eager to make a deeper run in this year's Grand Slam tournaments.

