Medvedev's Miraculous Comeback: A Triumph in Melbourne

Daniil Medvedev staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Fabian Marozsan in five sets at the Australian Open, setting up a match against Learner Tien, who had previously eliminated him. After a shaky start, Medvedev's resilience secured his victory, overcoming frustration and errors to advance in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:12 IST
Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev achieved an astonishing comeback at the Australian Open, rallying from two sets behind to defeat Fabian Marozsan in a thrilling five-set contest. This victory positions him for a rematch against Learner Tien, the young American who ousted him in the tournament's second round the previous year.

Despite trailing and battling internal frustration, the former world number one summoned his inner resolve and skill to overturn the deficit in a high-stakes match lasting three hours and 43 minutes. Medvedev's strategic adjustments, including a decisive fourth-set sweep, turned the tide in his favor.

Speaking after the match, Medvedev attributed his triumph to sheer determination and tactical adaptability, emphasizing his fight despite early setbacks. The Russian tennis star relied on his tenacity and the unconventional aid of pickle juice to stave off cramps and close out the match with confidence.

