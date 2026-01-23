Left Menu

Thrilling Showdowns Define Sixth Day at the Australian Open

The sixth day of the Australian Open featured intense matches, including Coco Gauff pulling off a comeback against Hailey Baptiste, and Daniil Medvedev's stunning five-set victory. Yulia Putintseva endured Turkish fans' jeers to defeat Zeynep Sonmez. Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 100th Grand Slam match with a win over Corentin Moutet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:20 IST
The Australian Open's sixth day was packed with excitement as high-profile players showcased their skills on the court. Coco Gauff staged an impressive comeback against Hailey Baptiste, winning in three sets to advance to the fourth round.

In an electrifying encounter, Daniil Medvedev delivered a stunning five-set comeback, overcoming a two-set deficit against Fabian Marozsan. Medvedev's tenacity placed him in the last-16 bracket, setting up a match with Learner Tien.

Carlos Alcaraz marked his 100th Grand Slam match with a commanding victory over Corentin Moutet, while Yulia Putintseva responded to a hostile crowd by defeating Zeynep Sonmez, embracing the jeers as motivation in her win.

