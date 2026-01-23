Thrilling Showdowns Define Sixth Day at the Australian Open

The Australian Open's sixth day was packed with excitement as high-profile players showcased their skills on the court. Coco Gauff staged an impressive comeback against Hailey Baptiste, winning in three sets to advance to the fourth round.

In an electrifying encounter, Daniil Medvedev delivered a stunning five-set comeback, overcoming a two-set deficit against Fabian Marozsan. Medvedev's tenacity placed him in the last-16 bracket, setting up a match with Learner Tien.

Carlos Alcaraz marked his 100th Grand Slam match with a commanding victory over Corentin Moutet, while Yulia Putintseva responded to a hostile crowd by defeating Zeynep Sonmez, embracing the jeers as motivation in her win.

(With inputs from agencies.)