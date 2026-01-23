England Coach Faces Six Nations Challenge with Uncapped Talent

England coach Steve Borthwick has announced a 36-player squad featuring three uncapped talents as he tackles an injury crisis ahead of the Six Nations tournament. In search of his first Six Nations title in six years, Borthwick introduced Bath's Vilikesa Sela and Emmanuel Iyogun of Northampton Saints to the team.

Borthwick remains optimistic despite the setback of injuries to key players like George Furbank and Seb Atkinson. George Furbank returns after arm and calf injuries, vying to reclaim his role from Freddie Steward and Marcus Smith. Jack van Poortvliet joins as one of three scrumhalves, replacing Raffi Quirke.

With plans to train in Girona, Borthwick emphasizes the mix of experienced players and young prospects in the lineup. England's campaign kicks off with a home match against Wales, followed by games against Scotland, Ireland, Italy, and France. The coach is hopeful of ending England's Six Nations title drought, last won in 2020.

