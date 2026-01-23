Left Menu

Belgium Set for World Cup Warm-Up Clash with Tunisia

Belgium will face Tunisia in a pre-World Cup warm-up match in Brussels on June 6, before heading to the World Cup in North America. They will also play friendly matches against Croatia, the U.S., and Mexico as they prepare for their Group G games in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:15 IST
Belgium Set for World Cup Warm-Up Clash with Tunisia
In a strategic move ahead of the World Cup, Belgium is set to face Tunisia in Brussels on June 6, as per the latest announcement from the Belgian football association. Aiming to finetune their skills, Belgium will engage with other football powerhouses in warm-up matches before the grand tournament.

Belgium's World Cup journey features three key group-stage matches against Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand, taking place in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Vancouver. Notably, Belgium's squad intends to bolster their preparation with a friendly against Croatia in Rijeka on June 2.

Adding to their rigorous pre-tournament schedule, Belgium will match up against host nations, the U.S. in Atlanta on March 28 and Mexico in Chicago on March 31. The series of planned encounters underline Belgium's commitment to a robust World Cup campaign. (Credit: Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(With inputs from agencies.)

