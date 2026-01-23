From Advice to Victory: Iva Jovic's Australian Open Upset

Iva Jovic, an 18-year-old American tennis prodigy, achieved an upset victory against No. 7-seeded Jasmine Paolini at the Australian Open, thanks in part to advice from tennis legend Novak Djokovic.

Jovic, drawing inspiration from Djokovic and other Serbian icons due to her heritage, managed to reverse her previous defeat against Paolini. Her triumph has propelled her into the second week of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Jovic's match strategy, refined with tips from Djokovic, focused on court positioning and patience, which she executed with poise to secure her win. Now, she prepares to face seasoned player Yulia Putintseva in the upcoming round.

