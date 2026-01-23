From Advice to Victory: Iva Jovic's Australian Open Upset
Iva Jovic, an 18-year-old American tennis player, upset Jasmine Paolini at the Australian Open after receiving advice from Novak Djokovic. Jovic's unexpected victory marks her first entry into the second week of a Grand Slam, showcasing the influence of her Serbian heritage and Djokovic’s mentorship.
- Country:
- Australia
Iva Jovic, an 18-year-old American tennis prodigy, achieved an upset victory against No. 7-seeded Jasmine Paolini at the Australian Open, thanks in part to advice from tennis legend Novak Djokovic.
Jovic, drawing inspiration from Djokovic and other Serbian icons due to her heritage, managed to reverse her previous defeat against Paolini. Her triumph has propelled her into the second week of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
Jovic's match strategy, refined with tips from Djokovic, focused on court positioning and patience, which she executed with poise to secure her win. Now, she prepares to face seasoned player Yulia Putintseva in the upcoming round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset
Rising Star Iva Jovic Upsets Jasmine Paolini at Australian Open
Djokovic's Dominant Start: Chasing Another Grand Slam Record at Australian Open
Grand Slam Showdowns: Intense Third Round Battles at the Australian Open
Djokovic Advances to Australian Open Third Round, Eyes Historic 400th Grand Slam Win