Kuldeep Yadav's Timely Strikes Anchor India's Bowling Triumph

Kuldeep Yadav showcased his bowling prowess with crucial strikes in the middle overs, helping India restrict New Zealand to a total of 208 for 6 on a conducive batting wicket during the second T20 International.

Winning the toss, India chose to bowl, with Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav replacing the injured Axar Patel and rested Jasprit Bumrah. Devon Conway and Tim Seifert gave New Zealand a strong start, yet they were swiftly dispatched, with Conway notably aggressive against Arshdeep Singh in the opening over.

As New Zealand aimed for a 200-plus total, crucial contributions from Rachin Ravindra and effective spells by Shivam Dube and Kuldeep chipped away at their momentum. However, Mitchell Santner anchored the tail end with impactful shots ensuring his team topped the 200-mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)