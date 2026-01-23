Left Menu

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Former Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has taken up the same role with Racing Bulls, effective immediately. Bringing substantial experience, Fallows will oversee design, aerodynamics, and performance. Team principal Alan Permane lauds his expertise as a valuable addition in their quest for competitive advancement.

Dan Fallows, the former technical director at Aston Martin, has joined the ranks of Formula One rivals Racing Bulls, stepping into the identical role, the team announced on Friday. Having exited Aston Martin in November 2024, Fallows brings a wealth of expertise as he assumes responsibility for overseeing the team's technical operations, including design, aerodynamics, and performance.

A previous head of aerodynamics at Red Bull, the experienced Briton will report directly to the chief technical officer, Tim Goss. Alan Permane, team principal, expressed confidence in Fallows' capabilities, emphasizing that his technical acumen and leadership qualities will greatly benefit the team as they aim to enhance their competitive edge.

Racing Bulls achieved a commendable sixth-place finish last season, outpacing Aston Martin by one spot. With Fallows on board, the team is poised to maintain and improve upon their performance standings.

