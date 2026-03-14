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Max Verstappen Battles with 'Undrivable' Red Bull Car in China

Max Verstappen described his Red Bull RB22 car as 'undrivable' after qualifying eighth in the Chinese Grand Prix. Despite changes, Verstappen struggled throughout the weekend, citing several factors, including a new engine partnership with Ford, that led to a challenging performance on the track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:18 IST
Max Verstappen Battles with 'Undrivable' Red Bull Car in China
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, the accomplished Red Bull driver, labeled his RB22 Formula One car as utterly 'undrivable' following a difficult qualifying session where he placed eighth for the Chinese Grand Prix.

In Saturday's sprint race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Verstappen's struggles were evident as his car's lackluster performance dropped him to 14th before finishing ninth.

The introduction of Red Bull's new power unit developed with Ford was among the issues highlighted by Verstappen, contributing to a weekend where the car's balance and drivability fell short of expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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