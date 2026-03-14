Max Verstappen Battles with 'Undrivable' Red Bull Car in China

Max Verstappen, the accomplished Red Bull driver, labeled his RB22 Formula One car as utterly 'undrivable' following a difficult qualifying session where he placed eighth for the Chinese Grand Prix.

In Saturday's sprint race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Verstappen's struggles were evident as his car's lackluster performance dropped him to 14th before finishing ninth.

The introduction of Red Bull's new power unit developed with Ford was among the issues highlighted by Verstappen, contributing to a weekend where the car's balance and drivability fell short of expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)