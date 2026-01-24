Left Menu

Epic Clashes Under the Australian Sun: Day 7 at the Open

Day seven of the Australian Open sees intense tennis action as weather heats up. Key matches feature defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys, with gripping games from Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and a farewell appearance by Stan Wawrinka against Taylor Fritz amidst extreme conditions in Melbourne.

The Australian Open continues to showcase high-stakes matches on its seventh day as defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys prepare to captivate the crowds. Players are battling not only each other but also the scorching Melbourne heat, which has prompted an early start to the day's proceedings.

In the evening clashes, tennis giants Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Stan Wawrinka take center stage. As Wawrinka bids farewell to the Australian Open, he faces a daunting challenge against American Taylor Fritz, having already endured nearly eight hours on the court.

The day also highlights Karolina Pliskova's return, taking on reigning champion Keys as she embraces her underdog status. With temperatures expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius, organizers have activated an extreme heat policy, ensuring player safety as the tournament progresses.

