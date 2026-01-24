Left Menu

Scotland Steps In as Bangladesh Withdraws from Twenty20 World Cup

Bangladesh has withdrawn from the Twenty20 World Cup, refusing to play in India due to security concerns linked to strained political relations. The ICC rejected requests to move their games to Sri Lanka. Scotland will replace Bangladesh in Group C, alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh has been replaced by Scotland in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup after refusing to travel to India, a co-host nation. The South Asian country's decision stems from safety concerns arising from deteriorating political relations between the two neighbors.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches to co-host Sri Lanka. However, the ICC dismissed their appeals, emphasizing there are no security threats. As a result, Scotland, the highest-ranked non-qualifier, will join Group C, featuring England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies.

Media outlets reported the development citing ICC sources, but official comments from the ICC, Bangladesh Cricket Board, and Cricket Scotland are yet awaited. The decision underscores the complex challenges geopolitical tensions pose to international sporting events.

