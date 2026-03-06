Jemimah Rodrigues Shines Despite Indian Batters' Struggles Against Australia's Pacers

Jemimah Rodrigues showcased her resilience with a commendable fifty, yet the Indian batting lineup faltered, falling prey to the swing of Australian pacers Annabel Sutherland and Lucy Hamilton in the one-off day-night Test on Friday. India's innings concluded at a mere 198, a score reflective of Australia's bowling prowess.

The Indian pace attack maintained discipline, claiming three key Aussie wickets. Australia's decision to bowl first bore fruit, with Sutherland taking four wickets and debutant Hamilton capturing three key dismissals, including Indian opener Smriti Mandhana.

Despite early setbacks, a promising ninth-wicket partnership saw India edge closer to 200. The Indian pace unit, meanwhile, made crucial breakthroughs reducing the hosts to 58 for three before Ellyse Perry and Sutherland steadied the ship, guiding Australia to 96 by the end of day one.

(With inputs from agencies.)