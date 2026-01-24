Left Menu

Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Amid Security Concerns

The ICC announced that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the forthcoming T20 World Cup due to Bangladesh's security concerns about traveling to India. Despite making several appeals to relocate their match to Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board accepted the ICC's decision after failed attempts to gain support for their request.

Updated: 24-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:04 IST
Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Amid Security Concerns
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following security concerns raised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB expressed reservations about sending their team to India, despite assurances after an independent security assessment. Unable to secure a change in venue or group placement, the BCB accepted Scotland's replacement.

The Bangladesh government's advice against traveling to India played a critical role in this development, with the BCB deciding against pursuing arbitration or further negotiations.

