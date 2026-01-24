Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Amid Security Concerns

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following security concerns raised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB expressed reservations about sending their team to India, despite assurances after an independent security assessment. Unable to secure a change in venue or group placement, the BCB accepted Scotland's replacement.

The Bangladesh government's advice against traveling to India played a critical role in this development, with the BCB deciding against pursuing arbitration or further negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)