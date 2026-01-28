Jemimah Rodrigues Fined for Slow Over-Rate
Delhi Capitals' captain Jemimah Rodrigues was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during a match against the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League. This was her first offence under the league's Code of Conduct. The team is competing for a playoff spot.
Delhi Capitals' skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has incurred a Rs 12 lakh fine due to maintaining a slow over-rate in the team's Women's Premier League match against Gujarat Giants.
The Delhi Capitals narrowly lost the match by three runs at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, resulting in their slide to fourth place in the standings.
This fine marks Rodrigues' first offence of the season under the league's Code of Conduct regarding minimum over rate. Meanwhile, the team, with six points and a Net Run Rate of -0.164, is fiercely battling for a top-three finish in the WPL playoffs and will face the UP Warriorz next.
