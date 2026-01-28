Jemimah Rodrigues Fined for Slow Over-Rate

Delhi Capitals' skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has incurred a Rs 12 lakh fine due to maintaining a slow over-rate in the team's Women's Premier League match against Gujarat Giants.

The Delhi Capitals narrowly lost the match by three runs at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, resulting in their slide to fourth place in the standings.

This fine marks Rodrigues' first offence of the season under the league's Code of Conduct regarding minimum over rate. Meanwhile, the team, with six points and a Net Run Rate of -0.164, is fiercely battling for a top-three finish in the WPL playoffs and will face the UP Warriorz next.