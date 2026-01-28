FAM Executive Committee Resigns Amid Scandal, Seeks to Restore Integrity

The Football Association of Malaysia's executive committee has resigned after a scandal involving the naturalization of foreign-born players resulted in FIFA sanctions. The decision, made to protect the association's credibility, follows FIFA's imposition of a fine and player suspensions.

Elected for the 2025-2029 term, the committee stepped down just 11 months into office. The aim is to safeguard the association's reputation and allow FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to review governance and administration processes without distractions.

FAM will cooperate with key stakeholders to restore confidence in Malaysian soccer. An appeal against the FIFA ruling is ongoing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where a temporary suspension of the player bans has been granted.

(With inputs from agencies.)