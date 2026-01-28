Left Menu

FAM Executive Committee Resigns Amid Scandal, Seeks to Restore Integrity

The entire executive committee of the Football Association of Malaysia resigned following FIFA sanctions over a naturalization scandal involving foreign players. This resignation aims to protect the association's credibility and allow a review of governance. FAM is seeking to restore confidence in Malaysian soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:23 IST
FAM Executive Committee Resigns Amid Scandal, Seeks to Restore Integrity

The Football Association of Malaysia's executive committee has resigned after a scandal involving the naturalization of foreign-born players resulted in FIFA sanctions. The decision, made to protect the association's credibility, follows FIFA's imposition of a fine and player suspensions.

Elected for the 2025-2029 term, the committee stepped down just 11 months into office. The aim is to safeguard the association's reputation and allow FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation to review governance and administration processes without distractions.

FAM will cooperate with key stakeholders to restore confidence in Malaysian soccer. An appeal against the FIFA ruling is ongoing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where a temporary suspension of the player bans has been granted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026