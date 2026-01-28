Chess Titans Clash at Tata Steel Masters: Unexpected Twists and Young Prodigies Shining

In the Tata Steel Masters, World Champion D Gukesh faced yet another setback, succumbing to Matthias Bluebaum of Germany in the ninth round. Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi found himself in a quick draw with the United States' Hans Moke Niemann.

Javokhir Sindarov, a World Cup victor, managed a draw against the tournament leader and compatriot Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who maintains his lead with six points. Joining Sindarov in second place are Jorden van Foreest of Holland and Turkey's Yagiz Kaan Ergodmus, each with 5.5 points.

In other notable games, Praggnanandhaa achieved his first victory, outmaneuvering Aravindh Chithambaram, while Jorden van Foreest delivered a standout performance with a decisive win over Vincent Keymer, utilizing an aggressive strategy to overpower his opponent.