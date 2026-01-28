Left Menu

Bundee Aki Dropped From Pre-Six Nations Camp Due to Disciplinary Issues

Bundee Aki, an Ireland centre, has been excluded from the squad's pre-Six Nations camp in Portugal due to disciplinary issues. Aki allegedly engaged with match officials in a concerning manner during a United Rugby Championship match. Jude Postlethwaite has replaced him in the squad.

Bundee Aki, Ireland's prominent rugby centre, finds himself sidelined from the pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal following a disciplinary issue, as announced by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on Wednesday.

His exclusion comes after a misconduct complaint linked to Connacht's recent defeat by Leinster in the United Rugby Championship. Aki is accused of inappropriate interactions with match officials, allegedly breaching league disciplinary rules.

The IRFU emphasized their intolerance for disrespect towards match officials, insisting on high conduct standards for players. Ireland's squad now features uncapped Jude Postlethwaite, as they prepare for their Six Nations opener against France on February 5 in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

