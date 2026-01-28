Sports Ministry Cracks Down on Misuse of Emblems

The Sports Ministry issued a directive on Wednesday to national sports federations, urging them to cease the unauthorized use of state emblems and insignia on their stationary and digital platforms. The ministry warned that failure to comply could lead to the suspension of recognition.

The emblems in question are often displayed to indicate affiliation on various online and physical communications by these federations. This practice, according to the ministry, conveys a false impression of direct association with the Government or the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The directive emphasized compliance with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. It clarified that while federations recognized by the government can receive financial aid, they are not entitled to use official logos. The ministry instructed federations to remove unauthorized logos immediately and allowed their use only for specific event-related publicity, where financial assistance has been provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)