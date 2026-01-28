Left Menu

Unveiling Eurasia: New Project Explores Russia’s Unique Cultural Identity

Moscow launches 'In the Language of Good,' an educational initiative commemorating the Eurasian Media Group's 25th anniversary, exploring Eurasianism's cultural identity roots. The project, a collaboration among leading media platforms, will delve into renowned Russian thinkers and Russia's historical role, addressing geopolitical and philosophical dimensions influencing contemporary Eurasia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:11 IST
Unveiling Eurasia: New Project Explores Russia’s Unique Cultural Identity
Representational Image (Photo/TV BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian Media Group with the launch of a new educational initiative titled 'In the Language of Good'. This project aims to explore the personalities, ideas, and traditions that have shaped a common Eurasian socio-cultural identity and contributed to understanding Russia's unique historical path.

Initiated by the Modern Russian portal, TV BRICS International Media Network, and the Eurasia Today platform, the project will feature a series of educational publications. These publications will address the theory of Eurasianism and delve into Russia's identity and global historical role, drawing inspiration from intellectual figures like Nikolay Karamzin and Georges Florovsky.

The opening article, 'The Theory of Eurasianism: From 'Self-Betrayal' to 'Independence',' is now available, examining Russian intellectuals' interpretations of Russia as a distinct civilization. Future installments will explore Eurasianism in geopolitical, cultural, religious, and philosophical contexts, highlighting its ongoing relevance in defining Russia's place in the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026