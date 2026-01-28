Moscow celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian Media Group with the launch of a new educational initiative titled 'In the Language of Good'. This project aims to explore the personalities, ideas, and traditions that have shaped a common Eurasian socio-cultural identity and contributed to understanding Russia's unique historical path.

Initiated by the Modern Russian portal, TV BRICS International Media Network, and the Eurasia Today platform, the project will feature a series of educational publications. These publications will address the theory of Eurasianism and delve into Russia's identity and global historical role, drawing inspiration from intellectual figures like Nikolay Karamzin and Georges Florovsky.

The opening article, 'The Theory of Eurasianism: From 'Self-Betrayal' to 'Independence',' is now available, examining Russian intellectuals' interpretations of Russia as a distinct civilization. Future installments will explore Eurasianism in geopolitical, cultural, religious, and philosophical contexts, highlighting its ongoing relevance in defining Russia's place in the world.

