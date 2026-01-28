Heavy Snowfall Paralyzes Himachal Pradesh, Roads and Power Supply Disrupted

Severe weather conditions have paralyzed Himachal Pradesh as heavy snowfall forced the closure of 889 roads, including four national highways, government officials reported on Wednesday.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti is the most affected, with 292 roads, including National Highway 3 and NH 505, blocked. Major disruptions are also observed in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, and Kinnaur districts.

The power supply network is significantly impacted, with 3,237 transformers remaining non-functional, plunging thousands of homes into darkness. Heavy snowfall in high regions and light rainfall in other parts are recorded, with Kothi village getting the most snow. The Meteorological Department forecasts clear weather on January 29 but predicts more snowfall starting February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)