Left Menu

Heavy Snowfall Paralyzes Himachal Pradesh, Roads and Power Supply Disrupted

Severe snowfall has disrupted life in Himachal Pradesh, closing 889 roads, including main highways, and leaving thousands without power. Lahaul and Spiti are the worst hit with extensive roadblocks. The state saw heavy snow in higher areas and light rain elsewhere. More snowfall is forecasted from February 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:11 IST
Heavy Snowfall Paralyzes Himachal Pradesh, Roads and Power Supply Disrupted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe weather conditions have paralyzed Himachal Pradesh as heavy snowfall forced the closure of 889 roads, including four national highways, government officials reported on Wednesday.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti is the most affected, with 292 roads, including National Highway 3 and NH 505, blocked. Major disruptions are also observed in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, and Kinnaur districts.

The power supply network is significantly impacted, with 3,237 transformers remaining non-functional, plunging thousands of homes into darkness. Heavy snowfall in high regions and light rainfall in other parts are recorded, with Kothi village getting the most snow. The Meteorological Department forecasts clear weather on January 29 but predicts more snowfall starting February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026