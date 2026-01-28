Left Menu

Shockwaves in NFL: Belichick Snubbed from Hall of Fame

Widely regarded as the greatest coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick was surprisingly denied first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The decision garnered disbelief from figures like Donald Trump and raised questions about motives linked to past controversies during Belichick's NFL tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:29 IST
The sporting world was stunned this week as Bill Belichick, acclaimed as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, was denied first-ballot entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The legendary coach, known for his six Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots, failed to secure the necessary votes for induction, according to an ESPN report.

Reacting to the news, former U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media to express his disbelief, critiquing the decision as akin to the contentious NFL kickoff rule implemented a year prior. Trump linked the Hall of Fame committee's choice to the introduction of a rule he deemed 'unwatchable.'

Support for Belichick poured in from the sports community, with figures like Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James expressing their incredulity at the decision. Questions of reparation for past controversies, such as Spygate and Deflategate, were floated, leaving NFL analysts and fans debating the rationale behind the Hall of Fame's surprising decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

