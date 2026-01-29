Left Menu

Bodø/Glimt's Unlikely Champions League Odyssey

Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt has stunned football giants by advancing in the Champions League, defeating Manchester City and Atletico Madrid. Now poised for a potential clash with Real Madrid or Inter Milan, the club has defied odds despite its remote Arctic location and harsh conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:25 IST
Bodø/Glimt's Unlikely Champions League Odyssey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a sensational turn of events, Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt has taken the Champions League by storm, achieving remarkable victories against powerhouses Manchester City and Atletico Madrid. The club's success sees them advance to a possible showdown with European giants Real Madrid or Inter Milan.

Wednesday's impressive 2-1 comeback against Atletico Madrid was pivotal, as coach Kjetil Knutsen expressed immense pride over the team's accomplishments. He emphasized the unique standing of Bodø/Glimt's achievements in European football and highlighted their capability to surprise bigger clubs.

As the fishing town of Bodø watches on, located over 1,000 kilometers north of Oslo, their team prepares for a historic encounter. The harsh winter conditions and synthetic pitch at their Aspmyra stadium have become an unlikely fortress, unsettling even the most esteemed opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026