Controversy Strikes EFI Over Coach Appointment Amid Governance Lapses

The Equestrian Federation of India is embroiled in controversy over appointing rape-accused Col (Retd) Tarsem Singh Warraich as a coach for an international event. The Sports Ministry issued a show-cause notice to EFI, questioning governance failures. Concerns about selection procedures and compliance with sports regulations have also emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is under intense scrutiny for appointing Col (Retd) Tarsem Singh Warraich, who faces rape accusations, as coach-cum-manager for an overseas event. This decision has drawn significant criticism, particularly from the father of a participating rider, and questions have been raised about the EFI's governance and operational procedures.

The Sports Ministry has issued a show-cause notice to the EFI over prolonged non-compliance with the National Sports Development Code, including failure to adhere to sports infrastructure development and competition planning. The ministry emphasized the potential repercussions, including international disaffiliation, if issues remain unaddressed.

Alongside internal selection controversies and governance questions, the EFI's choices spotlight faulty selection trials and objectionable administrative practices. These issues threaten not only the integrity of upcoming competitions but could also tarnish the country's reputation on the international equestrian stage.

