Infosys Transforms AO 2026 with AI-Powered Innovations
Infosys unveiled its AI-driven innovations for the Australian Open 2026, enhancing fan engagement, player support, and digital accessibility. Key features include MatchFeel for visually impaired fans, the Rally AI mascot, and Keys to the Match AI insights, showcasing the capabilities of responsible AI in sports.
- Country:
- Australia
Infosys has announced a series of cutting-edge AI innovations designed for the Australian Open 2026. With a focus on accessibility, fan engagement, and insights, the company aims to revolutionize the way audiences experience tennis through technology that enhances both on-ground and digital experiences.
A hallmark of this initiative is "MatchFeel," which allows visually impaired fans to experience live tennis through touch using tactile feedback synchronized with live commentary. Another highlight is "Rally," an AI mascot interacting with fans at the Infosys Fan Zone, offering personal tennis insights and engaging experiences.
Additionally, the "Keys to the Match" feature simplifies complex match data into easy-to-understand insights for fans. These innovations, alongside enhancements to virtual and AI-powered experiences, underscore Infosys' commitment to digital transformation and inclusive technology in the realm of sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating AI Challenges: India's Strategic Approach to Innovation
NBA Releases ₹17 Lakh to Mumbai BMC from Probiotic Innovation Using Native Microbes
AIIMS Launches Pan-India Research Consortium for Health Innovation
Government Expands Startup Definition to Fuel Innovation Surge
Champion Your Haier Life: Celebrating Innovation and Sports in Bangkok