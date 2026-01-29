Hockey India Sets Stage for Pro League with Rourkela Camp

Hockey India revealed a 33-member core group for its Senior Men's National Coaching Camp, kicking off on February 1st in Rourkela, Odisha. The announcement marks a significant preparation phase for the forthcoming FIH Men's Pro League, scheduled for February 10-15 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

This event signifies the onset of India's first major hockey endeavor of the year, following the conclusion of the Hero Hockey India League. The league brought invaluable exposure for senior players and opportunities for young prospects to match skills against top international competitors. Key goalkeepers at the camp include Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, and Princedeep Singh.

The defensive lineup features talents such as Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh, supported by a robust midfield with players like Rajinder Singh and Hardik Singh. The forward contingent boasts players such as Abhishek and Mandeep Singh. Chief Coach Craig Fulton indicated strategic squad rotation, noting the importance of both the Rourkela and Hobart Pro League legs for final team selection ahead of the World Cup and Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)