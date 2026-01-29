Left Menu

Soccer-World Cup winner and Olympic champion Dunn announces retirement

A key figure in the United States' 2019 World Cup ⁠win and their 2024 Olympic triumph, Dunn hoisted the championship trophy in the top-flight NWSL three times, with the North Carolina Courage in 2018 and 2019 and with the Portland ​Thorns in 2022. A versatile talent who was lethal in the midfield and forward ‍positions, she became a critical piece of the national team's defence, shining at left back despite it not being her preferred role.

NEW YORK, Jan 29 - Crystal Dunn, an Olympic champion and World Cup winner who made 160 appearances for the U.S. ‌women's national team, announced her retirement from professional soccer on Thursday. A key figure in the United States' 2019 World Cup ⁠win and their 2024 Olympic triumph, Dunn hoisted the championship trophy in the top-flight NWSL three times, with the North Carolina Courage in 2018 and 2019 and with the Portland ​Thorns in 2022.

A versatile talent who was lethal in the midfield and forward ‍positions, she became a critical piece of the national team's defence, shining at left back despite it not being her preferred role. "I leave the game with a sense of peace and deep fulfilment ⁠for all ‌that I've accomplished," ⁠Dunn said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for the incredible people I've had the privilege to work with, ‍from teammates and coaches to family and friends, and all the amazing moments we've shared. I'm ​very much looking forward to my next chapter ahead." Dunn is the latest in ⁠a series of high-profile players from the United States' modern golden age to retire. She played alongside ⁠the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, cementing herself as a bedrock of the U.S. backline.

Among the first Black stars to break through in a once ⁠overwhelmingly white U.S. women's soccer programme, Dunn served as a role model for the next ⁠generation. "I first kicked ‌a soccer ball at the age of four, never knowing it would change my life," said Dunn. "My journey wasn't perfect, but ⁠it was beautiful."

