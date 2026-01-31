Cricket-Brook says he lied to protect England teammates in NZ nightclub incident

England white-ball captain Harry Brook said on Friday he lied that he was alone in an altercation ‌with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand late last year to protect his teammates and that he is learning from ⁠that incident. A Daily Telegraph report on January 8 said Brook was struck by a nightclub bouncer after being denied entry to the venue on October 31. England were ​playing in New Zealand at the time.

The 26-year-old subsequently apologised for his behaviour, ‍which he felt "brought embarrassment" to him and his team. In a statement issued on Friday, Brook acknowledged he was not the only English player at the scene.

"I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington ⁠and acknowledge ‌that others were ⁠present that evening," said the 26-year-old, who is currently leading England in a Twenty20 series in Sri ‍Lanka. "I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my teammates from being ​drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own ⁠decisions.

"I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in ⁠my career, but one from which I am learning. "I recognise that I have more to learn regarding the off-field responsibilities that come with leadership and captaincy."

Brook ⁠led England to victory in the one-day series in Sri Lanka and they are ⁠1-0 ahead in ‌the subsequent T20 series against their hosts. Brook and his team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal in Mumbai ⁠on February 8.

