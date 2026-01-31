Left Menu

Cricket-Brook says he lied to protect England teammates in NZ nightclub incident

England white-ball captain Harry Brook said on Friday he lied that he was alone in an altercation ‌with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand late last year to protect his teammates and that he is learning from ⁠that incident.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 31-01-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 10:28 IST
Cricket-Brook says he lied to protect England teammates in NZ nightclub incident
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

England white-ball captain Harry Brook said on Friday he lied that he was alone in an altercation ‌with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand late last year to protect his teammates and that he is learning from ⁠that incident. A Daily Telegraph report on January 8 said Brook was struck by a nightclub bouncer after being denied entry to the venue on October 31. England were ​playing in New Zealand at the time.

The 26-year-old subsequently apologised for his behaviour, ‍which he felt "brought embarrassment" to him and his team. In a statement issued on Friday, Brook acknowledged he was not the only English player at the scene.

"I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington ⁠and acknowledge ‌that others were ⁠present that evening," said the 26-year-old, who is currently leading England in a Twenty20 series in Sri ‍Lanka. "I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my teammates from being ​drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own ⁠decisions.

"I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in ⁠my career, but one from which I am learning. "I recognise that I have more to learn regarding the off-field responsibilities that come with leadership and captaincy."

Brook ⁠led England to victory in the one-day series in Sri Lanka and they are ⁠1-0 ahead in ‌the subsequent T20 series against their hosts. Brook and his team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal in Mumbai ⁠on February 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026