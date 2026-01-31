Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur signs MoU to launch MSc programmes in nuclear medicine, medical physics

The IIT Kharagpur has signed an MoU with the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre VECC and the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute CNCI to launch MSc programmes in nuclear medicine and medical physics. This collaboration aims to strengthen national capacity for skilled human resources in nuclear medicine and medical physics, which are critical to cancer diagnosis, treatment, and advanced clinical research, an IIT KGP spokesperson said Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 14:18 IST
IIT Kharagpur signs MoU to launch MSc programmes in nuclear medicine, medical physics
  • Country:
  • India

The IIT Kharagpur has signed an MoU with the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC) and the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) to launch MSc programmes in nuclear medicine and medical physics. This collaboration aims to strengthen national capacity for skilled human resources in nuclear medicine and medical physics, which are critical to cancer diagnosis, treatment, and advanced clinical research, an IIT KGP spokesperson said Saturday. The programmes will be jointly conducted by IIT Kharagpur, CNCI, and VECC, with student admissions through the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM). The MSc programmes will be offered by the School of Medical Science and Technology (SMST) at IIT Kharagpur, starting with the academic session 2026-27. The MoU was signed by IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty, CNCI Director Dr Jayanta Chakrabarti, and VECC Director Sumit Som on Friday, marking the beginning of a significant academic collaboration among three 'Institutes of National Importance' (INI). ''The MoU represents a major step toward IIT Kharagpur's integrated vision of medical education, advanced clinical research, and technology-enabled healthcare delivery. ''In close collaboration with CNCI and VECC, the Institute also envisions the development of advanced healthcare facilities at the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Super Speciality Hospital, including day-care chemotherapy, advanced radiology services, and AI-driven cancer technologies,'' Suman Chakraborty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026