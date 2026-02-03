Aero Premier League: Taking Corporate Cricket to New Heights

The Aero Premier League (APL) is poised for a spectacular launch in the National Capital Region (NCR) this March, introducing an innovative T10 cricket tournament tailored for India's aviation-related sectors. Set between March 17th and 24th, 2026, the league will unite 10 teams from airlines, customs, airports, logistics, and related industries.

This unique initiative emerges from a strategic collaboration between Prithvi 360 Degree Pvt Ltd and Sidsportx Enterprises, merging brand development and professional sports management. The league offers a dynamic T10 format, inviting industry leaders, professionals, and brands to engage in competitive cricket while fostering industry connections.

With 23 exciting matches planned, the APL promises high-energy encounters in less than 90 minutes each. Key figures in aviation are already showing enthusiasm to participate. "The T10 format suits our target audience perfectly, providing fast and exhilarating matches," stated Abhishek Sengupta, COO of the Aero Premier League. The event aims to create a distinct segment in Indian cricket, linking the aviation sector with the sport they passionately follow.

Competing teams, composed of aviation professionals, will showcase their skills in this fast-paced arena. The tournament spans eight days, with matches scheduled during prime-time evening slots to enhance engagement across NCR. The APL sets a new standard for corporate cricket leagues, blending sports and business as it infuses India's aviation community with competitive spirit.

The inaugural APL season promises electrifying cricket, robust corporate involvement, and a fusion of athleticism and industry, establishing a fresh benchmark in Indian corporate cricket circles.

