Erin Jackson and Frank Del Duca: Flag Bearers for the U.S. at Milano Cortina Olympics

Speedskating gold medallist Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca are set to lead the United States' delegation as flag bearers at the upcoming Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina Olympics, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Tuesday.

Jackson, who secured victory in the 500 metres in Beijing, expressed her gratitude, emphasizing the honor represents not just herself but her family, teammates, and supporters nationwide. Del Duca, whose achievements in the bobsleigh events were notable though without podium finishes, shares this prestigious role.

The duo was voted in by their peers, reflecting their standing among fellow athletes, as the Milano Cortina Games prepare to kick off this Friday.

