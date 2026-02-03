Left Menu

Snowfall Provides Spectacular Backdrop for Milano Cortina Olympics

Heavy snow has fallen on the Italian mountain venues hosting the Milano Cortina Olympics, creating a suitable setting for the games. While enhancing snow conditions, the weather also poses challenges for event schedules and preparations in Livigno and Cortina d'Ampezzo, as well as transport services.

Updated: 03-02-2026 18:33 IST
A fresh blanket of heavy snow has graced the Italian mountain venues slated to host ski events for the Milano Cortina Olympics, delivering an ideal backdrop for the spectacle. On Tuesday morning, Livigno awakened to a substantial snowfall, intensifying concerns previously raised by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation regarding snow levels for the competitions.

American snowboarder Ollie Martin expressed his delight, stating, "Snow conditions are great here. It's really nice to see that somewhere there is a lot of snow." However, the heavy snowfall is a double-edged sword, as it could potentially disrupt schedules for the Games with preliminary actions set to commence on Wednesday.

As snowstorms continue to a sporadic degree while tapering off by midday in some areas, a mixed blessing emerges with logistical concerns. Bormio, neighboring Livigno, plans to host its first official training session on Wednesday ahead of the men's Alpine skiing downhill race. Meanwhile, Cortina d'Ampezzo is working to finalize infrastructure while transport services face delays. These challenges could become pivotal for the upcoming Games, where women's Alpine skiing and other crucial events will unfold.

