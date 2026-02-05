Marmoush Masters Newcastle as City March to League Cup Final

Manchester City, led by an impressive Omar Marmoush, secured their League Cup final berth against Arsenal following a decisive 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in the semi-final's second leg, amassing a 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Marmoush's early deflected shot and subsequent header helped City establish a commanding position, with Tijjani Reijnders also finding the net before halftime, signaling a comprehensive first-half performance.

Despite Newcastle's efforts, including a goal by Anthony Elanga, City maintained their grip with contributions from Antoine Semenyo and ensured a spectacular final clash against former City coach Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Wembley.

