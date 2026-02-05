Left Menu

Marmoush Masters Newcastle as City March to League Cup Final

Omar Marmoush's double helped Manchester City secure a League Cup final spot against Arsenal, defeating Newcastle United 3-1 in the second leg for a 5-1 aggregate win. City's dominance was evident with goals from Marmoush and Reijnders, setting up a Wembley showdown with Guardiola's former assistant Arteta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 05-02-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 03:33 IST
Marmoush Masters Newcastle as City March to League Cup Final
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City, led by an impressive Omar Marmoush, secured their League Cup final berth against Arsenal following a decisive 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in the semi-final's second leg, amassing a 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Marmoush's early deflected shot and subsequent header helped City establish a commanding position, with Tijjani Reijnders also finding the net before halftime, signaling a comprehensive first-half performance.

Despite Newcastle's efforts, including a goal by Anthony Elanga, City maintained their grip with contributions from Antoine Semenyo and ensured a spectacular final clash against former City coach Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Wembley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Rolls Out Double-Decker Tourism Buses

Delhi Rolls Out Double-Decker Tourism Buses

 India
2
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives Near Gola-Lakhimpur

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives Near Gola-Lakhimpur

 India
3
Air India Under Scrutiny for Potential Fuel-Switch Defect

Air India Under Scrutiny for Potential Fuel-Switch Defect

 Global
4
Hindustan Copper's Major Profit Leap: A Glimpse into Its Rising Fortune

Hindustan Copper's Major Profit Leap: A Glimpse into Its Rising Fortune

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026