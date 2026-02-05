Marmoush Double Seals City's League Cup Final Date with Arsenal

In a triumphant display, Omar Marmoush struck twice to lead Manchester City to a commanding 3-1 victory against Newcastle United, confirming their place in the League Cup final against Arsenal.

The semi-final second leg saw City overpower their opponents with early goals from Marmoush and Tijjani Reijnders, while Newcastle struggled to mount a comeback, managing only one goal from substitute Anthony Elanga.

This victory sets up an intriguing encounter at Wembley between City manager Pep Guardiola and his former assistant, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, on March 22, as City chase their ninth League Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)