Marmoush Double Seals City's League Cup Final Date with Arsenal

Omar Marmoush led Manchester City to the League Cup final with two goals against Newcastle United in a 3-1 victory. City secured a 5-1 aggregate win and will face Arsenal. Tijjani Reijnders also scored, while Newcastle managed a late goal through Anthony Elanga. City aims for more silverware.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 04:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 04:03 IST
In a triumphant display, Omar Marmoush struck twice to lead Manchester City to a commanding 3-1 victory against Newcastle United, confirming their place in the League Cup final against Arsenal.

The semi-final second leg saw City overpower their opponents with early goals from Marmoush and Tijjani Reijnders, while Newcastle struggled to mount a comeback, managing only one goal from substitute Anthony Elanga.

This victory sets up an intriguing encounter at Wembley between City manager Pep Guardiola and his former assistant, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, on March 22, as City chase their ninth League Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

