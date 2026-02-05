Left Menu

Mark McMorris Faces Setback Before Fourth Olympics

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, a three-time Olympic bronze medalist, experienced a significant crash during training. The incident raises concerns ahead of the upcoming Winter Games in Cortina Milano, where McMorris is set to compete in the men's big air event.

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, who boasts three Olympic bronze medals, faced a setback as he endured a "heavy crash" during a training session. This incident occurred shortly before his scheduled participation in the men's big air competition at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Cortina Milano.

The crash during a practice run on Wednesday resulted in McMorris being taken off the mountain by stretcher, according to various media reports. Although the Team Canada statement did not disclose details about his current condition, it assured that the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Snowboard staff are attending to him. Further updates are anticipated as more information becomes available.

Despite this recent accident, McMorris had expressed optimism about his physical condition earlier in the week. The seasoned athlete, who has overcome numerous injuries throughout his career, remains hopeful about competing successfully at Milano Cortina after a solid training period.

