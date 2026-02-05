Left Menu

Imane Khelif: Fighting for Fairness in Boxing's Gender Dispute

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is prepared to comply with genetic testing mandated by the IOC for her competition eligibility. She's appealing World Boxing's decision after being disqualified from the 2023 World Championships over gender disputes. Khelif remains determined to prove her identity and achieve justice through legal channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:09 IST
Imane Khelif: Fighting for Fairness in Boxing's Gender Dispute
Imane Khelif

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif expressed her readiness to undergo genetic testing required by the International Olympic Council (IOC) to participate in competitions. This move follows her recent disqualification from the 2023 World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to sex chromosome testing, which sparked a gender eligibility dispute.

World Boxing, now recognized provisionally by the IOC to oversee boxing events in the 2028 Olympics, announced mandatory sex testing policies for its competitions. Despite this, Khelif lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) contesting World Boxing's decision that she must undergo such testing to compete, stating she would only accept tests managed by the IOC.

Khelif, who emphasized her identity as a woman, voiced concerns over political exploitation in the gender debate, stating, "They should protect women, but they need to pay attention that while doing so, they shouldn't hurt other women." With a firm belief in her case, she remains hopeful for justice from CAS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosion Rocks Illegal Coal Mine in Meghalaya: Rescue Efforts Underway

Explosion Rocks Illegal Coal Mine in Meghalaya: Rescue Efforts Underway

 India
2
Villa Vices: Major Arrests During Anniversary Party in Dry Gujarat

Villa Vices: Major Arrests During Anniversary Party in Dry Gujarat

 India
3
Starmer’s Apology Over Controversial Appointment

Starmer’s Apology Over Controversial Appointment

 Global
4
India-US Trade Pact Set to Transform Bilateral Relations

India-US Trade Pact Set to Transform Bilateral Relations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026