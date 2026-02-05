Imane Khelif: Fighting for Fairness in Boxing's Gender Dispute

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif expressed her readiness to undergo genetic testing required by the International Olympic Council (IOC) to participate in competitions. This move follows her recent disqualification from the 2023 World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to sex chromosome testing, which sparked a gender eligibility dispute.

World Boxing, now recognized provisionally by the IOC to oversee boxing events in the 2028 Olympics, announced mandatory sex testing policies for its competitions. Despite this, Khelif lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) contesting World Boxing's decision that she must undergo such testing to compete, stating she would only accept tests managed by the IOC.

Khelif, who emphasized her identity as a woman, voiced concerns over political exploitation in the gender debate, stating, "They should protect women, but they need to pay attention that while doing so, they shouldn't hurt other women." With a firm belief in her case, she remains hopeful for justice from CAS.

