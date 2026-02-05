Tilak Varma Shines as India Ready for T20 World Cup Defense

Left Menu

India's cricket team defeated South Africa in a warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup, with Tilak Varma excelling. Post-injury, Varma returned strongly, contributing significantly in India's practice games. The team, in excellent form, is set to begin its World Cup campaign against the USA.

Tilak Varma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an impressive display of skill and determination, the Indian cricket team triumphed over South Africa by a margin of 30 runs during their solitary warm-up clash on Wednesday, setting the tone ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign starting this Saturday. Tilak Varma emerged as a standout player, delivering an explosive innings of 45 runs from just 19 balls, exhibiting a remarkable strike rate of 236.84, before falling to Marco Jansen at the close of the 11th over.

Varma's return to form follows a recent testicular injury and successful surgery, with his recovery process taking place at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Having already made a notable 34 from 28 balls against the USA in an earlier warm-up match, Varma's swift recovery has been commendable. He expressed gratitude towards the BCCI and CoE, describing his comeback as a 'dream come true.' Buoyed by the enthusiastic crowd, he looks forward to the World Cup, drawing inspiration from teammates Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma.

Expressing his surprise at the warm welcome, Varma said, "I did not expect to be back on the field this early. Really thankful for CoE and BCCI. The crowd's energy and the atmosphere were fantastic." With the responsibility of filling Virat Kohli's role at number four, Varma has shown promise, boasting an average of 60.22 and a strike rate of 160.83 across 15 T20I matches. With India in formidable form, the team is preparing to commence their World Cup quest against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

