Left Menu

Sri Lanka Appeals to Pakistan: Reconsider India-Pakistan Cricket Boycott

Sri Lanka Cricket has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider their decision to boycott the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. They warned of heavy financial and tourism losses. SLC also highlighted previous support to Pakistan during their cricketing isolation and emphasized the importance of reciprocity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:09 IST
Sri Lanka Appeals to Pakistan: Reconsider India-Pakistan Cricket Boycott
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to rethink its decision to boycott an upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. The PCB's stance follows Bangladesh's withdrawal from the tournament over security concerns, despite a low-threat perception by the International Cricket Council.

SLC has cautioned the PCB about the substantial financial and logistical repercussions of the boycott, including potential tourism losses. The letter from SLC highlighted the expected economic fallout from such a withdrawal and expressed readiness to host the match at Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka Cricket reminded the PCB of its past support during Pakistan's international cricket isolation, urging for similar reciprocity in maintaining a neutral and secure environment for all matches. In a statement on Thursday, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed their travel plans to Colombo, while Pakistani captain Salman Agha indicated his team would adhere to government orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
2
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
3
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
4
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026