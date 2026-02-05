Sri Lanka Appeals to Pakistan: Reconsider India-Pakistan Cricket Boycott

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to rethink its decision to boycott an upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. The PCB's stance follows Bangladesh's withdrawal from the tournament over security concerns, despite a low-threat perception by the International Cricket Council.

SLC has cautioned the PCB about the substantial financial and logistical repercussions of the boycott, including potential tourism losses. The letter from SLC highlighted the expected economic fallout from such a withdrawal and expressed readiness to host the match at Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka Cricket reminded the PCB of its past support during Pakistan's international cricket isolation, urging for similar reciprocity in maintaining a neutral and secure environment for all matches. In a statement on Thursday, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed their travel plans to Colombo, while Pakistani captain Salman Agha indicated his team would adhere to government orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)