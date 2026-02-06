Left Menu

French Domination in Six Nations Opener Against Ireland

France kicked off their defence of the Six Nations title with a dominant 36-14 victory over Ireland at the Stade de France. Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert returned to orchestrate the attack, as France secured a bonus point. Ireland tried to rally in the second half but couldn't close the gap.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France launched their defence of the Six Nations title with a commanding 36-14 triumph over Ireland at the Stade de France. The French team, featuring the return of Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert, dominated possession and play, securing the bonus point with ease.

Leading the charge, Dupont and Jalibert displayed remarkable precision and control, orchestrating a series of strategic plays that resulted in tries from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Charles Ollivon, and Theo Attissogbe. Thomas Ramos added the extras with his reliable kicking performance.

In the second half, Ireland attempted a comeback with quick-fire tries from Nick Timoney and Michael Milne, both successfully converted by Sam Prendergast. However, their efforts fell short, leaving France to celebrate a strong start to their campaign. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

