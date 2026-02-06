Left Menu

Heroic Mandhana Leads RCB to Historic WPL Triumph Amidst Illness

RCB Women's team captain Smriti Mandhana achieved a remarkable feat, spearheading her team's chase of 204 runs against Delhi Capitals in the WPL final with a 41-ball 87, despite battling a severe flu. Coach Rangarajan praised her tenacity and commitment, crediting her constant drive to excel.

Smriti Mandhana batting during a WPL match (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a spectacular display of skill and determination, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women's team captain Smriti Mandhana led her team to victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final against Delhi Capitals, overcoming a severe flu to score a match-winning 87 off 41 balls.

RCB's coach, Malolan Rangarajan, praised Mandhana's incredible innings and her ability to maintain poise and control during the record-breaking chase. Despite battling illness, Mandhana showcased her commitment, with coach Rangarajan describing her as a 'nerd' about her batting, always striving for improvement.

The thrilling match saw RCB register the highest successful chase in WPL history, overshadowing previous records. RCB chased down 204 runs, surpassing the earlier record when Kolkata Knight Riders chased 200 in the 2014 IPL final. This victory marks a milestone in women's T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

